Deaflympics 2021 | India wins gold in mixed team event, down Japan 3-1

At the Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, the Indian badminton team left no stone unturned and won a gold medal in the Mixed Team badminton event, overcoming Japan 3-1 in the finals. India didn't get off to a good start, as Abhinav Sharma and Aaditya Yadav fell in two straight matches.

Jerlin Jayaratchangan pushed hard against Mai Yakabe in the Women's Singles, playing a close three-setter before winning the first gold medal match for India, 17-21, 21-12, 21-14 in 35 minutes. Abhinav Sharma faced Kohei Kakiuchi in the Men's Singles and dominated his Japanese opponent, winning 21-16, 21-11 in 30 minutes.

Jerlin Jayaratchangan and Aaditya Yadav continued their winning streak in the Women's Doubles, defeating Manami Nagahara and Chihiro Numakura 21-15, 21-15 to claim India's first badminton gold medal of the year.

India is looking to dominate in the badminton domain at the Deaflympics after this great performance, and much more medals are being expected from this group once the individual competitions begin on May 6, 2022.