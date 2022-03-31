Orleans Masters 2022 | Young Indian shuttlers continue to impress, reach pre-quarters

Meanwhile, Mithun Manjunath prevailed over compatriot Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-14, 21-10 in another second-round match. George, who had won the Odisha Super 100 in January this year, will be up against Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata, while Meiraba will face Hong Kong's Chan Yin Chak, and Manjunath takes on second-seeded Dane Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus next.