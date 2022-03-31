Orleans Masters 2022 | Young Indian shuttlers continue to impress, reach pre-quarters

 user tracker image
    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:51 PM

    A host of Indian shuttlers progressed to the pre-quarters of the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament on Wednesday. While Kiran George beat the Netherland's Mark Caljouw 19-21, 21-16, 23-21, qualifier Meiraba got rid of eighth seed Toby Penty of England 21-16, 21-16 in straight games.

    Meanwhile, Mithun Manjunath prevailed over compatriot Siddharth Pratap Singh 21-14, 21-10 in another second-round match. George, who had won the Odisha Super 100 in January this year, will be up against Indonesian qualifier Christian Adinata, while Meiraba will face Hong Kong's Chan Yin Chak, and Manjunath takes on second-seeded Dane Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus next.

    In the women's doubles, Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam won 21-23, 21-12, 21-10 against the Danish pairing of Amalie Schulz and Christine Busch to set up a fight against the French duo of Flavie Vallet and Emilie Vercelot.

    Men's doubles pair of PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also made it to the pre-quarterfinals with a 19-21, 21-11, 21-12 win over the German pairing of Marvin Datko and Patrick Scheiel.

    Among others, top seed B Sai Praneeth and women's singles players Anupama Upadhyaya and Ira Sharma also entered the third round on Wednesday night. The mixed doubles pairing of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, seeded seventh, also crossed the opening round hurdle.

