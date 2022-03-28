Swiss Open 2022 | PV Sindhu wins title, HS Prannoy defeated in final

Today at 2:41 PM
With a win against Thailand's Busanan Ongramrungphan in Basel on Sunday, Indian badminton sensation PV Sindhu won the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles championship. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, won the Super 300 title after winning the final match 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes.
Sindhu had won the Syed Modi International in January, and this was her second championship of the year. The Hyderabadi, placed seventh in the world, entered the final with a 15-1 neck-to-neck record versus world No. 11 Busanan Ongramrungphan.
In the initial exchanges, the match ebbed and flowed, with both shuttlers striving for every point. Busanan, seeded fourth, was efficient with her wonderfully placed cross-court strokes, especially near the net, while second seed PV Sindhu relied on her huge smashes. Sindhu took a two-point lead during the first mid-game break.
After a sequence of unforced errors by the Thai, the Indian ace was able to break away late in the first game. The second game, on the other hand, was a full 180 from the first, with Sindhu sprinting to an 11-2 lead. Busanan offered little opposition in the second half of the game, as PV Sindhu cruised to victory.
Later, in the men's singles final, HS Prannoy was defeated 21-12, 21-18 by Indonesian Jonatan Christie. The opening game might have gone anyway, with Jonatan, the world No. 8, ahead by three points at halftime. The Indonesian, on the other hand, went on a scoring frenzy, scoring seven points in a row to win the first game.
The second game was considerably more close, but the 26th-ranked HS Prannoy lost the title match in 48 minutes after preserving three match points.
