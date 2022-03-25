Swiss Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth in quarters; Saina Nehwal ousted in second round

Today at 3:16 PM
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu managed to reach the women's singles quarters at the Swiss Open 2022, in Basel on Thursday, after beating world no. 30 Neslihan Yigit of Turkey 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes. Meanwhile, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal lost her match to Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia.
Sindhu did not start the match with confidence, as she trailed 9-11 in the first game. But later, she made amends to narrowly beat her opponent in the first game. From there on, it was one-way traffic, as the Indian won the match quite comfortably. Now Sindhu will take on the Michelle Li of Canada.
On the other hand, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal, as she lost to lower-ranked opponent Selvaduray of Malaysia 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 in 55 minutes to bow out. She managed to win the first game, but ran out of steam in the other two.
In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth survived a scare, and beat world No. 60 Christo Popov of France, 13-21, 23-25, 21-11, in a 73-minute-long contest. Now he will be up against world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark, in the quarter-finals. P Kashyap also entered the last eight, as Viktor Axelsen withdrew from the match in the last minute.
HS Prannoy too entered the quarters, as he beat world No. 62 Kalle Koljonen of Finland 19-21, 21-13, 21-9. Meanwhile, Ashmita Chaliha lost her match against Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, 21-18, 22-20. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too suffered an upset loss at the hands of Yeremia Erich Yotje Yacob Rambitan and Pramudya Kusumawardana of Indonesia. The Indians lost 21-19, 22-20.
In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy too entered the quarters.
