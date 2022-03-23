Swiss Open 2022 | Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start, All England semi-finalists Gayatri and Treesa lose in opening round

World no. 61 Ashmita Chaliha did deliver a win, as she won against France's Leonice Huet 19-21, 21-10, 21-11, and progressed to the second round. She will be up against eighth seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland next. The All England Championship semi-finalists, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in their first round match against the Thai pair and world no.8 team of Jongkolphan Kititharkul and Rawinda Prajongjai 10-21, 17-21.