Swiss Open 2022 | Kidambi Srikanth makes winning start, All England semi-finalists Gayatri and Treesa lose in opening round

Former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was off to a winning start at the Swiss Open 2022, as he beat Mads Christophersen in straight games in the men's singles opening round. The Indian just needed 32 minutes to beat his Danish opponent 21-16, 21-17, in the first round of the BWF 300 tournament.
The world no.7 team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who happen to be seeded third in the tournament, got past Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana after losing the first game. The Indians won 17-21, 21-11, 21-18.
Unfortunately, it wasn't the best of starts in the women's singles for the Indian players. World no.51 Aakarshi Kashyap lost the match to Yvonne Li of Germany 5-21, 17-21. Malvika Bansod succumbed to France's Qi Xuefei 16-21, 17-21, in straight games as well.
World no. 61 Ashmita Chaliha did deliver a win, as she won against France's Leonice Huet 19-21, 21-10, 21-11, and progressed to the second round. She will be up against eighth seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland next. The All England Championship semi-finalists, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in their first round match against the Thai pair and world no.8 team of Jongkolphan Kititharkul and Rawinda Prajongjai 10-21, 17-21.
Other Indians in fray, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal play their matches later in the day.
