Swiss Open 2022 | Chinese team withdraws from tournament due to rise in Covid-19 cases

In the latest move, the Chinese players have pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, and a few injuries, as per a report by BWF. The BWF also added that few of the Chinese players have already tested positive for the virus.
"Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw," BWF said in a statement. "Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team.
"Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022." Due to similar concerns, China had withdrawn from the Asia Badminton Team Championships in Malaysia in February. Meanwhile, a host of top Indian players like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will be in action at the event.
Lakshya Sen, who made it to back-to-back finals at German Open and All England Championship, has opted out of the tournament to get some rest. New women's doubles sensation Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action too at the Swiss Open.
