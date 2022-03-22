Lakshya Sen achieves career-high ranking, gains two spots to become world no.9

Today at 7:25 PM
Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen has risen to a career-best world no.9, following his final appearance at the All England Championship, where he lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. The 20-year-old improved two places and has surpassed the reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.
At the final of the All England Championship, Sen had suffered a comprehensive loss against the Tokyo Olympics winner, Axelsen, in straight games. This effort now makes Sen the highest-ranked men's singles player from the country, surpassing Kidambi Srikanth, who is in the 12th position for now.
In the ongoing Swiss Open 2022, Sen won't be seen in action, due to exhaustion from the previous two tournaments, where he managed to make the final. As far as the other players are concerned, there is an improvement in ranking, in other categories as well.
Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who created history by becoming the first doubles team from India to reach All England semis, gained 12 spots, and are at 34th position now. The duo had stunned the second-seeded Korean team of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan in the quarters. On the other hand, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy slipped down a place to 20th.
Despite an early exit, PV Sindhu remained static at world no.7, while Saina Nehwal gained two places to reach the 23rd spot. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the seventh spot in the men's doubles.
