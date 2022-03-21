Swiss Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to lead India's challenge

Today at 8:25 PM
After a dismal show at the All England Championship recently, star India players PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth would like to make amends at the Swiss Open 2022, starting Tuesday. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, who reached the men's final at Birmingham, has opted of the Swiss Open.
This will be a good opportunity for two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu to get a tournament win under her belt, and will start her campaign against world No. 32 Line Kjaersfeldt in the first round. Her last title win came back in January when she won the Syed Modi International.
On the other hand, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal will have a point to prove, as she will take on seventh seed Wang Zhi Yi in the opener. The Hyderabadi has won the tournament twice, way back in 2011 and 2012. Also in action will be Aakarshi Kashyap, the world No. 53, who will take on the world No. 23 Yvonne Li of Germany in her first match.
The likes of Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, will be looking to make it to the main rounds too.
In the men's section, HS Prannoy (2016) and Sameer Verma (2018) - are also in the fray. B Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap, and Subhankar Dey also make up the main draw of the tournament.
As far as the doubles is concerned, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana. The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will be up against Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland in the first round.
Semi-finalists from Birmingham, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will play Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand in their women’s doubles opener.
