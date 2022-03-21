Swiss Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to lead India's challenge

On the other hand, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal will have a point to prove, as she will take on seventh seed Wang Zhi Yi in the opener. The Hyderabadi has won the tournament twice, way back in 2011 and 2012. Also in action will be Aakarshi Kashyap, the world No. 53, who will take on the world No. 23 Yvonne Li of Germany in her first match.