All England Open Championship 2022 | Indian seeds start well, Saina Nehwal to face Akane Yamaguchi next

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal moved to the second round of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 in women's singles with easy victories on Wednesday. Sindhu, current world No. 7, overcame Chinese world No. 17 Wang Zhi Yi 21-18, 21-13 in the opening round of the BWF Super 1000 competition.

She made a solid start to the game and jumped to a comfortable lead after the first few rounds. Wang Zhi Yi attempted to retake the game, but Sindhu's initial advantage proved decisive. Sindhu proceeded to beat her Chinese opponent in the second game, quickly going up 9-0. The Indian shuttler finished the match in 42 minutes.

In the second round, Sindhu, the tournament's sixth seed, will face the winner of the match between Japan's Sayaka Takahashi and Thailand's Supanida Katethong.

Meanwhile, world No. 25 Saina Nehwal beat world No. 51 Beatriz Corrales of Spain in straight games, 21-17, 21-19. Corrales had taken the place of Nehwal's intended opponent, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. The tournament's world No. 10 Thai shuttler withdrew at the last minute.

In the second round, Nehwal will face world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. On the other hand, HS Prannoy fell to German Open winner Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-15, 24-22 in the men's singles, while B Sai Praneeth fell to Tokyo Olympics winner Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 21-11 in men's singles.

Lakshya sen had an easy first round, winning his first match of the England Open by defeating compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7.

Thai world No. 21 was defeated by world No. 12 Kidambi Srikanth. Kantaphon Wangcharoen was defeated by world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-18, 21-14, while Parupalli Kashyap was defeated by world No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-11, 21-18.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the daughter of the Indian badminton star Pullela Gopichand who was once the winner of the same tournament, defeated Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard 17-21, 22-20, 21-14 in the women's doubles.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy were eliminated early after losing 21-9, 21-13 against Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the world No. 8 men's doubles combo, defeated Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall 21-17, 21-19. In the second game, the Indians saved four-game points against the world No. 36 pair to advance to the next round.

OTHER INDIAN RESULTS FROM DAY 1

Sameer Verma lost to Mark Caljouw 21-18, 21-11.

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud lost to Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel 21-16, 21-19.

Srivedya Gurazada-Ishika Jaiswal lost to Rachel Honderich-Kristen Tsai 21-9, 21-4

Meghana Jakkampudi-S Ram Poorvisha lost to Puttita Supajirakul-Supissara Paewsampran 21-5, 21-3.

MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila lost to Muhammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan 15-21, 21-12, 21-18.