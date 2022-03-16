Lakshya Sen gains a place in men's singles rankings, achieves a career-best at 11th spot

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen moved up to 11th in the men's singles rankings, while two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu remains in the seventh position among women, as per latest BWF global rankings. Sen has risen dramatically in ranks, owing to his outstanding results on the international scene.

He now has 70,086 points in the men's singles rankings, which are led by Olympic winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Japan's Kento Momota, and another Dane, Anders Antonsen.

Kidambi Srikanth of India fell a rung in the rankings to 12th place with 69,158 points, while B Sai Praneeth similarly fell a place to 19th place.

Sen climbed the rankings because to his incredible record over the previous six months; he was the runner-up at the German Open, the winner of the Indian Open and won bronze at the World Championships.

The next best-placed Indians are HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma, who are ranked 24th and 26th, respectively. Sindhu has retained her seventh place in the women's rankings with 90,994 points, while another Olympic medalist, Sania Nehwal, sits in 28th place.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are ranked ninth in the men's doubles rankings, and after them, in the 40th place are Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are in 19th place in the women's doubles, whereas Ponnappa and Rankireddy are in 25th place in the mixed doubles.