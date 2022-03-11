Shuttler Sukant Kadam becomes world no.2 in men's singles SL4 category

Today at 4:56 PM
Sukant Kadam, an Indian para shuttler, has risen to world no. 2 in the SL 4 category following his achievements on the international circuit. Kadam won gold medals at the Uganda Para International Tournament, the National Para-Badminton Tournament, and the Spanish Para-Badminton International II.
"I am really excited on becoming world no 2, I have trained really hard to reach here, but this is just the start of my journey. Right now, my focus is performing and giving my best in this tournament. This is an important year and I wish I continue performing at this high level," Kadam said in a release.
Back to world number 2 #DreamOfParis🗼 pic.twitter.com/M2LX4LMNL9— Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) March 10, 2022
On Thursday, the Indian began his Spanish Para-Badminton International 2022 Grade I competition with a 21-13 21-11 victory over Marcel Adam of Germany.
He had already won the Spanish Para badminton International II by defeating Adam in straight sets last week. Kadam is presently ranked second in the world in the SL 4 category, behind French Lucas Mazur.
It was only last week that shuttler Pramod Bhagat had reached the world no.1 ranking in the men's singles SL3 category as well, along with Manasi Joshi, in the women's category.
