German Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal lose in second round, Kidambi Srikanth advances

Today at 7:12 PM
Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal endured a poor day as they lost in their respective second-round matches at the German Open 2022 BWF Super 300 event at Mulheim on Thursday. Sindhu lost to the world championship bronze medallist Zhang Yi Man 21-14, 15-21, 21-14 in 55 minutes.
Meanwhile, the former world no.1, Nehwal went down to Thai Ratchanok Intanon, the eighth seed, 21-15, 21-10 in 31 minutes.
The former world champion Sindhu started off well against the Chinese star, however could not carry the momentum to the latter part of the match. Yi Man pocketed the first game after she bagged eight straight points. The see-saw battle continued between the two, with the Chinese eventually winning the contest.
On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth survived a scare from Chinese Lu Guang Zu, and won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18. Srikanth will now take on world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the quarter-finals starting Friday.
Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also be seen in action too. The men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek will face Indian compatriots Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala for a place in the next round.
Lastly, Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face top seeds from China Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the women’s doubles.
