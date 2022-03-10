German Open 2022 | Malvika Bansod ousted, little known doubles teams progress to second round

Bansod has had a strong start to the year. She raced into the final of the Syed Modi International after defeating London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal at the India Open but fell to PV Sindhu to take silver. On the other hand, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, in the men's doubles, advanced to the second round with victories on Wednesday.