German Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal record victories in first round

PV Sindhu, a former world champion, advanced to the second round of the German Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament in Mulheim on Tuesday with a commanding victory over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan. Sindhu improved her head-to-head record over the Thai shuttler to 15-1 with the victory.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, got off to a flying start, leading 11-4 at the first break. After the resumption, the Indian, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, increased the ante and won the opening game decisively. In the second game, Busanan Ongbamrungphan attempted to contain PV Sindhu, but PV Sindhu was in good form and went on to win the match in straight games.

In the second round, PV Sindhu will face China's Zhang Yiman, who is an unseeded shuttler. Sindhu might face current world No. 1 and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals if she wins.

Tai Tzu-Ying beat PV Sindhu in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals and has a 14-5 head-to-head record versus the Indian shuttler. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu's Indian compatriot and the current world No. 25, advanced as well, defeating world No. 46 Clara Azurmendi of Spain 21-15, 17-21, 21-14.

Saina Nehwal will face the winner of the match between Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and China's Wang Zhiyi, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Modi International and Odisha Open earlier this year due to injury.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth, India's lone seeded badminton player in the men's singles event at the German Open, defeated world No. 39 Brice Leverdez of France in the first round. The Indian, who is rated No. 11 in the world and was seeded eighth in the event, won 21-10, 13-21, 21-7 against his French opponent.

Lakshya Sen, another strong Indian men's singles prospect, upset Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-6, 22-20. The Indian, who is presently ranked No. 12, will meet Anthony Sinisuka of Indonesia, who is ranked No. 5.

After a 21-14, 21-19 win over Singapore's Ka Long Angus NG, HS Prannoy joined his two Indian countrymen in the second round.

In mixed doubles, India's Sai Pratheek and N Sikki Reddy were eliminated after losing 21-19, 21-8 against the top-seeded Thai duo of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Dhruv Kapila and Gayatri Gopichand, daughter of Indian badminton icon Pullela Gopichand, also lost in the first round against Indonesia's Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso and Adnan Maulana, 21-19, 21-19.

Mixed doubles combo MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, and women's doubles pair Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan-Ashna Roy were among the Indian possibilities that failed to get past the first round.

In the opening round on Wednesday, top Indian women's doubles combo Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will face Japan's Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama, seeded fifth.