Para shuttler Manasi Joshi becomes world no.1 as per latest rankings

Manasi Joshi, the 2019 World Para-Badminton champion, has added another feather to her crown by advancing to the top of the BWF para-badminton rankings and becoming the World No. 1 in singles SL3 category. Joshi had won a gold at the Spanish International II event, and two silvers in doubles.

Joshi quickly rose to the top of the BWF Para-Badminton standings as a result of her gold victories, and she shared her excitement on Twitter. This feat is even more important to the 32-year-old because it falls on Women's Day. Including the Men's Singles Tokyo gold medalist, Pramod Bhagat, India now has two World No. 1's in para-badminton in the SL3 singles category. Joshi is a three-time World Para-Badminton Championships medalist, and she was named one of the BBC's 100 most inspirational and influential women in the world in 2020, and she was nominated for the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award 2020, with Olympic medalists PV Sindhu Currently, Joshi is the World No. 1 in the SL3 Women's Singles category, fellow Indian para-shuttler Parul Parmar is now the World No. 2 in the same category. SL3 refers to players that have restricted movement on one side of their body, both legs, or no limbs at all in para-badminton. They play on a half-court with limited court movement but an extensive stroke repertoire.