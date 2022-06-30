Malaysia Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter quarter-finals

Today at 5:39 PM
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu moved into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The world no. 7 Sindhu took 57 minutes to beat the unseeded Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in the second round of the BWF Super 750 badminton event.
At the start of the first game, it was the Thai girl, who took an 11-9 lead at the mid-game interval. From there, Sindhu clawed her way back into the match, to lead 19-18, but still found a way to lose the first game. Come the second game, Sindhu took full advantage of the drift on offer, and won it convincingly.
From there on, she was comfortable, and sealed the third game too, to progress to the next round. Now Sindhu will be up against Tai Tu Ying of Taipei, the world no.2. She has a dismal 5-14 record against Tai.
It was a great day in the office for HS Prannoy, who got the better of world No. 4 Chou Tien Chen of Taipei 21-15, 21-7 in 35 minutes. Now he will take on world No. 8 Jonatan Christie in the quarter-finals on Friday. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-19, 21-10.
In the men's doubles, Satiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew before their second-round match against Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. Rankireddy reportedly had a strain on his core muscles. In the women’s doubles, Srivedya Gurazada and her American partner lost to Indonesia’s Febby Valencia Dwijayanti Gani and Ribka Sugiarto 21-12, 21-8.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.