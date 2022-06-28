Malaysia Open 2022 | PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal get tough draw

Ace badminton player from India, PV Sindhu, will try to atone for her unfortunate first-round departure from the Indonesia Open, at the Malaysia Open 2022. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, the top-two rated men's players, abruptly withdrew from the BWF Super 750 competition.

The Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur will host the Malaysia Open until July 3. After almost three years away owing to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events due to COVID-19, the event is back. The seventh seed at the Malaysia Open, world No. 7, and double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, faces a difficult draw.

The Indian star is scheduled to play Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, who is ranked No. 10 in the world in badminton, in her opening match. In the quarterfinals, she may face Tai Tzu Ying, the No. 2 player in the world, an old foe. Three-time reigning Malaysia Open champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei defeated PV Sindhu in the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals last year.

Saina Nehwal, who won bronze in London in 2012, will be the other Indian in the women's singles tournament in addition to PV Sindhu. The world No. 26 hasn't participated in a BWF tournament since the Thailand Open in May, and she'll be motivated to return to winning ways.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, India's top-ranked men's doubles team, will also be ready to play after boycotting the Indonesia tour this summer to manage their workload before the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begin on July 28.

The pair, who were given the eighth seed in the competition, last competed in India's illustrious Thomas Cup victory, which saw India defeat both Malaysia and Indonesia. Chirag-Satwik will compete against Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee, two local competitors.

India's chances in the men's singles category currently rest with HS Prannoy after world championship medalists Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen withdrew from the competition. Prannoy most recently advanced to the semifinals of the Indonesia Open. After participating in the Swiss Open in March, Parupalli Kashyap also plans to return to competitive tennis.