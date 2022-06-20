Indian Open elevated to BWF Super 750 tournament starting from 2023

The India Open badminton tournament has been raised from its previous Super 500 level to a BWF Super 750 event. Starting in the 2023 season, the modification will take effect; the Badminton World Federation voted to extend the World Tour from 2023 to 2026, resulting in the elevation of India Open.

The number of tournaments on the circuit will increase from 27 to 31, including the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, as a result of the change.

Now, the number of Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500 competitions has increased. The Malaysia Open has been promoted to the BWF World Tour's top-tier Super 1000 tournaments, joining the All England Open, China Open, and Indonesia Open. The India Open and Singapore Open, in addition to the current events in China, Denmark, France, and Japan, have been promoted to the Super 750 level.

The prize money and BWF world ranking points from the India Open have both been increased, making it a considerably more profitable competition for elite players from across the world. After defeating Singapore's defending world champion Loh Kean Yew in the final, India's Lakshya Sen won the 2022 India Open men's singles title.

Four additional events in Australia, Canada, Finland, and Japan will be added to the Super 500 category. The status of existing events in Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand will be maintained. The HYLO Open and the Orléans Masters, both Super 100 events, have been promoted to the BWF World Tour Super 300 category.

“More tournaments give us a fantastic opportunity to enhance the sport’s reach around the world, not only in established territories but into new ones as well,” BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said. “It also allows for more players to enter our elite circuit and gain valuable experience," he added.

The upgraded status of the India Open will be a huge boost for badminton in India. The BWF also announced earlier this month that two lower-level International Challenger events will be hosted in India's Nagpur and Raipur in September.