Indonesia Open 2022 | HS Prannoy advances to quarters after win over Angus NG Ka Long

Star Indian player HS Prannoy is continuing to impress in the ongoing Indonesia Open 2022, as he moved into the quarter-finals of the event, in Jakarta on Thursday. The only Indian left in the fray now, Prannoy, ranked 23rd in the world, beat world no.12 Angus NG Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-11, 21-18.
Prannoy started the match well and did not give enough chances to his opponent many chances to score freely. Come the second game, Long made some amends but wasn't enough to ensure his comeback in the match. At one stage in the second game, the scores were level at 7-7. But the kind of form Prannoy is in, it was only fair that he won the match from there.
Now the Indian will face the winner of the match between Brice Leverdez of France and Rasmus Gemke of Denmark, on Friday. Prior to this, another Indian, Sameer Verma lost his encounter against fifth-ranked Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-10, 21-13 in 43 minutes.
In the women's doubles section, the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 21-16, 21-13. The men's doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi 21-19, 21-15. At the start of the tournament, PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, both had lost in the opening rounds.
