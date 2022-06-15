Indonesia Open 2022 | In-form HS Prannoy humiliates Lakshya Sen in opening round

Today at 6:04 PM
The Indonesia Open 2022 seems to e throwing surprises with each passing day. On Wednesday, the world no.9 Lakshya Sen lost to compatriot HS Prannoy 21-10, 21-9, and faced an early exit from the prestigious BWF Super1000 tournament, surprising one and all with his early exit from the event.
This was the second time, in as many matches, that Sen lost to Prannoy this year. Right from the start of the match, the youngster looked out of sorts, while Prannoy missed no opportunity to cash in. The latter displayed some crisp shots, taking Sen by surprise.
Meanwhile, in the men's doubles section, the world no.40 pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun defeated higher-ranked Matsui & Takeuchi 27-25, 18-21, 21-19 in a match that went on for 83 minutes. Prior to this, the likes of PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth, both had crashed out of the tournament in the first round itself. Sameer Verma, though had won his match against France's Thomas Rouxel.
On the other hand, Saina Nehwal, who was to face Carolina Marin in the first round, opted not to play the tournament. Kidambi Srikanth is yet to play his first round match against France's Brice Leverdez. If the Indian wins the match, he would face Rasmus Gemke of Denmark next, and could be up against Prannoy in quarters.
