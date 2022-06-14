Indonesia Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth ousted in opening round

In the second game, it was a much closer affair, but there too Sindhu could not get the points at crucial moments and faltered in the first round itself. In fact, the Chinese girl claimed 42 of the 74 points played as she managed to win points on the trot in the match. Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Sai Praneeth once again, as he lost his first-round match against Dane Vittinghus 21-16, 21-19. The match lasted a little over 40 minutes.