Canada Para-Badminton International | Manasi Joshi pockets gold in SL3 category, India finish with nine medals

The amazing Indian para-badminton players had another outstanding performance at the Canada ParBadminton International, which was held in Ottawa from the 8th to the 12th of June. Two of the nine are gold medalists, one is a silver medalist, and the remaining six are bronze medalists.

Manasi Joshi continued her winning streak by winning the Women's Singles SL3 division for the fourth time this year. The 2019 World Champion was undefeated in the Ottawa event after winning the two Spanish Para-Badminton Internationals in March and the 4th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International 2022 in May. Joshi defeated her Indian teammate Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, Frenchwoman Coraline Bergeron, Ukrainian Oksana Kozyna, and Japan's Noriko Ito on way to the gold medal. Manisha Ramdass won the other gold medal for India, following up her triumph in Dubai with a win in Canada, defeating Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medalist Akiko Sugino 27-25 21-9 in the final. Likewise, Pramod Bhagat, the Tokyo gold medalist, won silver in the Men's Singles SL3 event. In contrast, Nitesh Kumar (Men's Singles SL3), Parul Parmar (Women's Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men's Singles SL4), Ruthick Raghupathi (Men's Singles SU5), Ruthick Raghupathi and Manasi Joshi (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), and Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon (Men's Doubles). Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here