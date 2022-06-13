Indonesia Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen leads India's charge, Saina Nehwal opts out of tournament

She will open her campaign against world no.9 Chinese He Bing Jao. The Indian has a decent record against the Chinese and beat her in Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match. In men's singles, world championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen will be up against HS Prannoy in the first round. Then, Srikanth, who was the skipper of the team that won the Thomas Cup recently, will take on 15th-ranked Wang Tzu Wei.