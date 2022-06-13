Indonesia Open 2022 | Lakshya Sen leads India's charge, Saina Nehwal opts out of tournament

Today at 5:37 PM
Top Indian shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth will be seen in action at the Indonesia Open 2022 BWF Super 1000 event, which will be held at the Istora Stadium in Jakarta from Tuesday. HS Prannoy, who missed the Indonesia Masters, will also feature in the event.
On the other hand, the top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will skip the BWF Super 1000 event, to focus on the CWG 2022. Saina Nehwal, who was slated to play Carolina Marin in the opening round, will also skip the event. meanwhile, PV Sindhu will be looking to win her first Indonesia Open.
She will open her campaign against world no.9 Chinese He Bing Jao. The Indian has a decent record against the Chinese and beat her in Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match. In men's singles, world championship bronze medalist Lakshya Sen will be up against HS Prannoy in the first round. Then, Srikanth, who was the skipper of the team that won the Thomas Cup recently, will take on 15th-ranked Wang Tzu Wei.
Lastly, N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, whose rankings have dropped to world No. 23 after a series of early exits in 2022, will be India's best bets in the women's doubles section.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.