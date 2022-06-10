Indonesia Masters 2022 | PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen crash out of quarters

Yesterday at 7:31 PM
It was a bad day in the office for Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, as the duo lost their respective quarter-final matches on Friday, at the Indonesia Masters. Sindhu, the world no.7 lost to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in straight games 21-12, 21-10, in just 33 minutes.
At the start of the first game, Intanon took a healthy lead over the Indian and led at the mid-game break at 11-5. From there on scoring only became difficult for her as she kept on losing points. Sindhu tried to keep the rallies short, but paid a heavy price for it, as he made a few unforced errors there.
Intanon, on the other hand, used the dip shots well, to move into the semis of the event. This was also Sindhu's fifth straight loss against the Thai girl, in their 13 clashes over the years. Prior to this, top men's player, Lakshya Sen too lost his quarters match against world no. 4 Chou Tien Chen of the Taipei 21-16, 12-21, 21-14 in one hour and two minutes.
After losing the first game convincingly, the Indian made a comeback in the second and stretched the match to the end. Tien Chen used his vast experience to get the better of Sen, to deny him a berth in the semis. This was his second straight defeat to the same opponent, as he had lost to the Taipei player in the Thomas Cup too last month.
Now all the Indian players will be seen in action at the Indonesia Open, starting next week.
