CWG 2022 | India and Pakistan placed in same group for badminton competition

Today at 2:54 PM
In the mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham from July-August, the Indian badminton team will meet Pakistan in the group stage. Group 1 includes India and Pakistan, as well as Australia and Sri Lanka; Birmingham 2022 will feature 16 teams divided into four groups.
The match between India and Pakistan will be a repeat of the Gold Coast 2018 tournament when India defeated Pakistan 5-0 in the group round. After defeating Malaysia in the final, India went on to win the gold medal. At the Commonwealth Games 2018, India won six medals in badminton: two gold, three silver, and one bronze.
Only four members from the last edition will participate in Birmingham: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponappa. Kidambi Srikanth, the world silver medalist, Lakshya Sen, and Tokyo Olympians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and B Sumeeth Reddy make up the men's team at this year's quadrennial extravaganza.
In the meantime, PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Ashwini Ponappa have been named to the women's team. Each badminton fixture in the mixed team event at CWG 2022 will have five matches: men's and women's singles, as well as men's, women's, and mixed doubles.
Each team in their group will play the other three teams once. The top two players in each group will advance to the elimination round. With eight gold medals, hosts England, who are in Group 2, are the most prosperous nation in the mixed team event.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.