Taipei Open 2022 | Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto enter second round of mixed doubles, Saina Nehwal withdraws

Indian mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto moved into the second round at the Taipei Open 2022, being held at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium, on Tuesday. The world no.47 pair were convincing in the first-round match, which is also their first win since May.
The Indian pair managed to win 21-15, 21-8 against the world No. 95 Israeli pair of Misha Zilberman and Svetlana Zilberman. The match started on a quick note as the score read 7-7 in the first game. But from there on Ishaan and Tanisha displayed splendid form, to take a 1-0 lead.
The sixth seeds just needed 26 minutes in all to seal the match. Now they will take on an unseeded local pair in the second round of the BWF Super 300 badminton tournament. Ishaan and Tanisha had made a great start to the year by winning the Syed Modi International BWF Super 300 title in January. However, this is the first time in six months, that they have gone beyond the first round.
However, this is the first time since May that they have gone past the first round. Meanwhile, two other Indians in the fray on the day lost their respective qualifying matches. In the men’s singles, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian lost against Liao Jhuo Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-23, 21-17. In the women’s singles, Keyura Mopati lost against Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 21-13, 21-14.
Saina Nehwal, who managed to reach the quarters at the Singapore Open, withdrew from the competition at the last moment. Her husband, P Kashyap, is in the fray though, and is seeded third in the men's singles.
