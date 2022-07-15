PV Sindhu progresses to semis, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy lose close matches at Singapore Open

Today at 5:05 PM
The Indian shuttlers endured a heart-breaking day at the Singapore Open 2022, as only PV Sindhu could manage to progress to the semis of the event. On the other hand, Saina Nehwal lost in the quarters in three games against Aya Ohori of Japan, and so did men's singles player HS Prannoy.
Meanwhile, Sindhu came from behind to beat China’s Han Yue in the quarter-finals. The Indian won 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 to set up a semi-final clash against Japan’s Saena Kawakami, who beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. Sindhu had a slow start in the match as she trailed in the first game 11-14. Come the second game, the momentum shifted and Sindhu was pm the offensive. At 14-11, Sindhu went on to take the next seven points to pocket the game.
In the decider, Han Yue, who had ousted Ashmita Chaliha in the second round, raced to a 14-9 lead. But the Indian clawed her way back into the match to progress to the semis. But, it was a heart-break for the former world no.1 Nehwal, who came close to making it to the semis, in the match against Japan's Aya Ohori. In the decider, Nehwal failed to capitalize on the two match points and lost 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 in a closely-fought match.
In men's singles, HS Prannoy won the first game against Japan's Kodai Naraoka but eventually lost 21-12, 14-21, 18-21. The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila went down fighting against Indonesian second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-10, 18-21, 17-21.
