PV Sindhu progresses to semis, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy lose close matches at Singapore Open

In the decider, Han Yue, who had ousted Ashmita Chaliha in the second round, raced to a 14-9 lead. But the Indian clawed her way back into the match to progress to the semis. But, it was a heart-break for the former world no.1 Nehwal, who came close to making it to the semis, in the match against Japan's Aya Ohori. In the decider, Nehwal failed to capitalize on the two match points and lost 13-21, 21-15, 20-22 in a closely-fought match.