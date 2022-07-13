Singapore Open 2022 | Ashmita Chaliha stuns world no.12, Mithun Manjunath beats Kidambi Srikanth

Today at 2:54 PM
The Indian shuttlers had a good day at the office, as most of them managed to sail into the second round at the Singapore Open, on Wednesday. Mithun Manjunath sprung a surprise as he beat Kidambi Srikanth in three games, while Saina Nehwal beat compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games.
Double-Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started strong against Belgium’s world No. 36 Lianne Tan and won the women’s singles match 21-15, 21-11 in 29 minutes. Now the Indian will take on world No. 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen of Vietnam in the second round of the BWF Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.
In the men's singles, world no.77 Manjunath brought out his best game against Srikanth to pull off a victory. He won 21-17, 15-21, 21-18. Srikanth just did not look at his best throughout the entire duration of the match.
Manjunath, who overcame two qualifying rounds on Tuesday, came down from 15-16 in the third game, to win the match against former world no.1. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy continued his scintillating form, as he beat Thailand's Thammasin in straight games 21-13, 21-16. P Kashyap, on the other hand, lost his first-round match against Jonathan Christie 14-21, 15-21.
The biggest surprise of the day came by Ashmita Chaliha, who got past world no.12 Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, 21-16, 21-11. Nehwal also managed to win her first-round match against Bansod 21-18, 21-14.
