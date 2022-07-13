Singapore Open 2022 | Ashmita Chaliha stuns world no.12, Mithun Manjunath beats Kidambi Srikanth

Manjunath, who overcame two qualifying rounds on Tuesday, came down from 15-16 in the third game, to win the match against former world no.1. Meanwhile, HS Prannoy continued his scintillating form, as he beat Thailand's Thammasin in straight games 21-13, 21-16. P Kashyap, on the other hand, lost his first-round match against Jonathan Christie 14-21, 15-21.