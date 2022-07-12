Singapore Open 2022 | PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to lead Indian contingent

Today at 12:14 PM
The best Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will aim to regain their lost form, while Kidambi Srikanth will make a comeback at the Singapore Open 2022. Sindhu, who has faced the world's top ten players in first rounds of her previous three events, will have an easier road to semis.
Sindhu, ranked seventh in the world, will face world No. 36 Lianne Tan of Belgium in the opening round. She may face Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals. The Indian has not advanced past the round of eight since placing third in the Thailand Open in May. At the Singapore Open 2022, she is seeded third.
Meanwhile, Nehwal has failed to get past the second round this year. In the first round, the bronze medalist from London 2012 will face colleague Malvika Bansod. The two Indian badminton players met earlier this year at the India Open, with Malvika Bansod winning in consecutive games versus former world No. 1 Nehwal in the second round.
Srikanth, world championships silver medalist, and Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy will lead India's men's singles assault at the Singapore Open. B Sai Praneeth, a bronze medalist in the World Championships, is also in the fray. India's top-ranked men's player, Lakshya Sen, and men's doubles combination Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the event.
Indians in action
Men singles: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma.
Qualifiers: Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath.
Women singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod.
Qualifiers: Ashmita Chaliha.
Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila.
Qualifiers: Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith; PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udaykumar.
Women's doubles: Pooja Dandu-Arathi Sara Sunil, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker
Qualifiers: Megha Morcha Bora-Leela Lakshmi Rajapali.
Mixed doubles: Nithin HV-S Ram Poorvisha, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan.
Qualifiers: Bokka Navneeth-Srivedya Gurazada.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.