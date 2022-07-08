Malaysia Masters 2022 | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter quarters, others falter

Now the Indian will be up against her nemesis, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, in the last eight. She has a dismal 5-16 record against the world no.2 player, who had beaten Sindhu last week in the quarters of the Malaysia Open as well. Meanwhile, in the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes, and P Kashyap lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-10, 21-15.