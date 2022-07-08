Malaysia Masters 2022 | PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy enter quarters, others falter

Today at 12:08 PM
India's star badminton player PV Sindhu reached the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters, with a straight-game win over China's Zhang Yi Man on Thursday. The world no.7 made short work of the Chinese girl and beat her 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women’s singles second-round clash.
Now the Indian will be up against her nemesis, Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying, in the last eight. She has a dismal 5-16 record against the world no.2 player, who had beaten Sindhu last week in the quarters of the Malaysia Open as well. Meanwhile, in the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth lost to Li She Feng of China 14-21, 17-21 in 42 minutes, and P Kashyap lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 21-10, 21-15.
On the other hand, HS Prannoy defeated Tzu Wei Wang 21-19, 21-16 to also book his place in the quarter-finals. Prior to this, former world no.1 Saina Nehwal continued to struggle for form as she suffered another early exit. She lost to South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun 21-16, 17-21, 14-21. She had also lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open last week.
Lastly, world No. 30 Sameer Verma lost to world No. 4 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 12-21, 14-21 to make an early exit from the men’s singles event. In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi 21-19, 18-21, 21-16.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.