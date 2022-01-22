Syed Modi International 2022 | PV Sindhu in semis, HS Prannoy ousted

Today at 1:23 PM
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu got the better of Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Syed Modi International 2022 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The top seed of the tournament, Sindhu won 11-21, 21-12, 21-17 in 65 minutes.
Katethong, seeded sixth, had beaten Sindhu at the India Open semi-finals last week. The Indian however looked to struggle against her Thai opponent in the early exchanges, as she trailed 11-6 in the first game. Eventually, she lost the game, but scripted a comeback in the next two.
Sindhu hasn't won a title since 2019, and would be looking to settle for nothing less than gold here. Now the Indian will face the fifth-seeded Evgeniya Kosetskya of Russia in the semi-finals. On the other hand, Malvika Bansod continued her good work.
She beat fellow Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap 21-11, 21-11 to make the semis. Interestingly, Bansod had lost to Kashyap last week in the quarters of the Indian Open. Now, Bansod will be up against Anupama Upadhyaya in the final four.
In the men's singles, HS Prannoy was shocked by Arnaud Merkle of France. The former world No. 8 Indian went down 21-19, 21-16 in 59 minutes.
In the mixed doubles, MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly will face seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto while Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi will face T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.
