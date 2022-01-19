Syed Modi Championship 2022 | PV Sindhu advances to the Round of 16

Today at 7:35 PM
Former World Champion PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the women's singles at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow as Tanya Hemanth, an 18-year-old shuttler, was beaten 21-9, 21-9 in 27 minutes by the two-time Olympic medalist. Sindhu will face Lauren Lam in the next round.
The game began evenly, with both players tied at 5-5 in the early rounds. But PV Sindhu seized control of the game with nine straight points and went on to win in 14 minutes. Hemanth continued to be outplayed by the Indian badminton star, who won the match in straight games and Sindhu will face, in the round of 16, Lauren Lam of the United States.
Supanida Katethong of Thailand, who upset PV Sindhu in the India Open semi-finals, will face Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli of India later in the day. Sindhu and Katethong are in the same half of the draw and are likely to meet in the quarterfinals.
HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap, and the duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were among the best Indian players that advanced to the second round on Tuesday. On January 23, the finals will be held.
