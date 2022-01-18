Syed Modi International | Lakshya Sen to skip tournament, PV Sindhu to participate

Despite the departure of numerous prominent players, the Syed Modi International 2022, the second tournament of the BWF badminton calendar's Indian leg, is set to take place. Lakshya Sen, will be absent from competition, which begins on January 18 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.

Lakshya Sen, 20, has been participating since October and has had to play a lot of matches since she has progressed far in most of the competitions.

During the latter few months of 2021, Lakshya Sen reached the finals of the Dutch Open, the Hylo Open semi-finals, the knockout stages of the BWF Global Tour Finals, and earned bronze in the world championships.

The men's doubles champions from the India Open 2022, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have also opted to forgo the Syed Modi International.

According to PTI, world silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, as well as doubles players Ashwini Ponnappa and Manu Attri, will skip the event after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, Canada's Pan American champion Brian Yang returned home after suffering health problems at the India Open. On the way back, he caught the illness. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, will compete at the Syed Modi International in 2022.

The bronze medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will compete in the Super 300 competition in Lucknow for the first time since capturing gold at the 2019 World Championships. Last week's India Open saw world No. 7 PV Sindhu lose in the women's singles semi-finals against Thailand's Supania Katethong.

At Syed Modi International, the top seed in women’s singles is PV Sindhu and Supania Katethong is the sixth seed. Kashyap, 20, of India, will be a strong contender for the women's singles crown after reaching the semi-finals of the India Open in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Saina, the bronze medalist from London 2012, would not be competing. HS Prannoy, the Asian championships medalist, is anticipated to lead India's chances in the men's singles event.