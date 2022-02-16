Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 | Women's team lose to Malaysia 2-3, Ashmita and Tara register wins in singles

Today at 6:16 PM
The young Indian men's team, captained by world bronze medalist Lakshya Sen, suffered a humbling 0-5 loss to Korea in the first group A match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Lakshya lost 11-21, 19-21 in 42 minutes against Jeon Hyeok Jin in what can be called an upset.
Ravikrishna PS and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, who had advanced to the finals of the Odisha Open, were defeated 8-21, 10-21 by Hwi Tae Kim and Kim Jaehwan, leaving India reeling 0-2. The other Indians too went down without putting up a fight.
Kiran George, the world number 75, who very recently won his first super 100 title in Odisha, subsequently lost to Joo Wan Kim in 42 minutes, falling 18-21, 14-21 as Korea took a 3-0 lead and made it impossible for India to make a comeback.
In the second doubles, Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam were defeated by Yong Jin and Na Sung Seung 7-21, 15-21. In the fifth and final match, Mithun Manjunath put up a valiant fight before losing 16-21, 27-25, 14-21 against Min Sun Jeong.
On Thursday, the men's squad will face Hong Kong. On Wednesday, the Indian women's team opened their campaign against Malaysia, but lost 2-3, where Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah managed to register wins. Aakarshi Kashyap lost a close match.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.