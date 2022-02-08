Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 | Team India placed alongside Indonesia and South Korea

Today at 5:22 PM
The draw for the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, which will be held from February 15 to 20, has been released. The Indian men's and women's teams are put in respectable groups in the continental team tournament, which will serve as qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals
The Indian men's team has been positioned in Group A, with World Championship bronze medalist and India Open champion Lakshya Sen leading the pack of teenagers. Indonesia, South Korea, and Hong Kong are among the other nations in this category.
In this draw, only the three-time reigning champions Indonesia would have to be kept in mind for India. India, on the other hand, does not need to be concerned about the likes of Lakshya Sen and Kiran George in the forefront.
Malaysia is in Group B, along with Japan, Singapore, and Kazakhstan. Malaysia, on the other hand, will be led by All England Open champion Lee Zii Jia.
Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Ashmita Chaliha will lead the Indian women's squad, all of whom had recent success playing in the BWF India leg in January. The Indian women's team is in Group Y, which includes Japan and Malaysia.
The defending champion, Japan, will also be present, so this young Indian women's team will have to be cautious. However, considering their recent history of causing upsets, it will be fascinating to watch what this group of teenagers can do without the guidance of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
In both the men's and women's team competitions, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals and gain automatic qualifying to the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok on May 17-22.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.