Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 | Thailand, Taiwan and China to skip event due to Covid-19

Due to the risks posed by COVID-19, Thailand, Taiwan, and China will not participate in the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, which will be held from February 15th to 20th in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The absence of these nations will make the competition a little easier for Indians.
Although Badminton Asia and Malaysia remain committed to organising the event in full vigour, the event will be without some intriguing competition due to Thailand and Taiwan's refusal to send their players. China will not be participating in the event, as the organisers had previously stated, due to tight lockdown measures in their own nation.
The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, which will serve as an automatic qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in May, will include just eight teams due to the absence of Thailand, Taiwan, and China.
The only teams competing for seats in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, which will be held in Thailand in May, are Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and hosts Malaysia. The tournament's semi-finalists in both the men's and women's divisions will earn automatic qualifying for the World team competitions in Bangkok.
The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022, which will be held in the Setia City Convention Centre, will be the country's first international athletic event since it closed its borders in March 2020, following the first Movement Control Order (MCO).
Lakshya Sen, Kiran George, Malvika Bansod, and Ashmita Chaliha will lead the Indian contingent at the Malaysia event. With Thailand, Taiwan, and China out of the picture, the strong Indian squad will have an easier time qualifying for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals when they move southeast.
