Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun attain career-best ranking after solid showing, Saina Nehwal gains five spots

Indian duo Dhruv Kapila/Arjun MR are the top gainers in the most recent BWF World Rankings following the World Championships, moving up nine spots from 35th to 26th following their journey to the quarterfinals. Saina Nehwal also made substantial progress, moving up from 33rd to 28th.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy maintained their positions of 10th and 18th in the men's singles competition. Sai Praneeth slipped six spots to 26th, while Kidambi Srikanth dropped one spot to 14th. In the current Men's Singles Top 100, there are 15 Indian players. Despite not competing in the World Championships, PV Sindhu maintained her seventh-place rating in women's singles. Saina Nehwal, who is now ranked 28th, has re-entered the top 30. Malvika Bansod, a young woman, rose four positions as well and is currently placed 43rd. Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept their seventh place after winning the bronze in the world championships. Along with Dhruv and Arjun, Krishna Prasad and Visnuvardhan Goud moved up four spots and are now placed 44th. Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam, who are now ranked 49th in women's doubles, made their way into the top 50. Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa are rated 24th, while Gayatri Gopichand and Tresea Jolly have climbed two spots to 35th. Currently competing at the Japan Open 2022 are Indian shuttlers. Men's singles will include Lakshya, Prannoy, and Srikanth; women's singles will feature Saina Nehwal; and men's doubles will feature Arjun and Dhruv. Due to her ongoing injury recovery, PV Sindhu will not be participating in the competition.