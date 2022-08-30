Indian Open gets Super 750 status for BWF World Tour 2023-2024

Today at 1:24 PM
The Badminton World Federation's calendar revealed that the India Open badminton competition would now be a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour in 2023 and 2024. Along with Singapore Open, India Open, which was a Super 500 tournament, has been accorded upgraded status for the next two years.
Lakshya Sen of India is the current men's singles India Open champion, while this year's men's doubles champions were Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The second competition of the year on the 2023 BWF World Tour will be the India Open, which will take place in New Delhi from January 17–22. The calendar's 31 events will begin with the Malaysia Open.
The other BWF World Tour event to take place in India is Syed Modi International, which is a Super 300 contest. It will be placed in Lucknow from November 28 to December 3, 2023. The 2023 BWF World Championships will be placed in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 20–27.
Along with the schedule, the BWF also revealed the Olympic qualification standards for the Paris 2024 Games. On May 1, 2023, the qualification period will start. The first competition the players will take part in during this time will be the Sudirman Cup. The ranking lists will be used to decide the quota slots for the Paris 2024 Olympics once the qualification season closes on April 28, 2024.
The top 16 singles players gain automatic quota spots for the Paris Olympics, limited to two players per nation, while the top eight doubles players, limited to two couples per country, will also receive quota spots.
