BWF World Championship 2022 | HS Prannoy gets past Lakshya Sen; Men's doubles teams in quarters too

In an exceptional display of form, India's HS Prannoy got the better of world no.10 Lakshya Sen, to move into the quarters at the BWF World Championship 2022, in Tokyo. Apart from that the men's doubles teams of Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun and Satwik/Chirag also progressed to the next round.
The vastly experienced Prannoy did not start the match well and lost the first game 21-17. Come the second game, Prannoy looked in command and from there on started to dictate terms. He pocketed the next two games 21-16, 21-17, to make it to the quarters. Meanwhile, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal, who lost in the pre-quarters to Thailand's B Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 16-21, 13-21.
In the men's doubles, the team of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun advanced to the quarterfinals with a heroic victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore. The unseeded Indian team had to work extremely hard over 58 minutes to defeat the Singaporeans in the round of 16, 18-21, 21-15, 21-16. The third-seeded Indonesian team of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan will face Arjun and Kapila in the round of eight.
It was a good day at work for Chirag and Satwik, who also won their Round of 16 match against Bay J and Moelhede L of Scotland 21-12, 21-10.
