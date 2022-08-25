BWF World Championship 2022 | HS Prannoy gets past Lakshya Sen; Men's doubles teams in quarters too

The vastly experienced Prannoy did not start the match well and lost the first game 21-17. Come the second game, Prannoy looked in command and from there on started to dictate terms. He pocketed the next two games 21-16, 21-17, to make it to the quarters. Meanwhile, it was curtains for Saina Nehwal, who lost in the pre-quarters to Thailand's B Ongbamrungphan 21-17, 16-21, 13-21.