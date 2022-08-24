BWF World Championship 2022 | MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stun world no. 8 pair from Denmark, enter pre-quarters

Today at 11:22 AM
In a major upset at the BWF World Championship, the unseeded Indian men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila beat world no. 8 team of Kim Astrup & Anders Rasmussen from Denmark 21-17, 21-16. They have now progressed to the round of 16, where they will take on K Loh and H Terry of Singapore.
In a dominant show, the world no.35 pair of Arjun and Kapila did not give any chance to their opponents, to play their game. This will be their first pre-quarters appearance in the biggest badminton event. The Indian pair also has a decent chance to make it to the quarters, as they will be up against the world no. 41 pair from Singapore, who had won a bronze medal at the CWG 2022.
Meanwhile, it was not a great showing by the Indian women's doubles pairs as the teams of Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy and Pooja Dandu/ Santosh lost their respective matches. Sikki and Ponnappa lost to world no.1 Chinese pair of Chen Quing Chen-Jia Yi Fan in straight games 21-15, 21-10. On the other hand, Dandu and Santosh lost against Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan 21-15,21-7.
India's best bet for women's doubles, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly are still alive in the competition and will take on world no.10 Malaysian pair of Tan and Thinaah. It is noteworthy, that the Indian team had lost both their matches against the Malaysians at the CWG 2022.
Later in the day, India's singles stars, Laksya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Preannoy are due to play their matches. While Sen and Srikanth are likely to go forward, Prannoy will be up against world no. 2 Kento Momota of Japan.
