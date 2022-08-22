BWF World Championships | Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen enter next round, B Sai Praneeth ousted

It was a smooth start for all the Indian seeds at the BWF World Championship 2022, as most of them managed to progress to the second rounds. Unfortunately, it was curtains for the likes of Malvika Bansod and B Sai Praneeth, who has been in horrendous form for the last few months.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth, both medalists at the previous edition, made it to the men's singles round of 32 in Tokyo, Japan on Monday. Sen got past Danish veteran HK Vittinghus 21-12, 21-11. Now he will face Spain's Luis Penalver in the round of 32. Srikanth, even though won in straight games as well, had a tough outing against Irishman Nhat Nguyen and could only win 22-20, 21-19 in a 51-minute encounter. In the next round, the Indian shuttler will take on Chinese youngster Zhao Jun Peng. HS Prannoy too showed scintillating form and beat Austria's Luka Wraber 21-12, 21-11. He will face Kento Momota in the next round. Once again, Sai Praneeth faced a first-round exit, as he went down 15-21, 21-15, 15-21 to fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Malvika Bansod also bowed out after losing 21-14, 21-12 to Denmark's Line Christophersen. Results B Sai Praneeth 15-21, 21-15, 15-21 Chou Tien Chen Lakshya Sen 21-12, 21-11 HKS Vittinghus HS Prannoy 21-12, 21-11 Luka Wraber Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 21-16 Nhat Nguyen Malvika Bansod 14-21, 12-21 Line Christophersen Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy 11-21, 21-19, 15-21 Hiroki Okamura/Masayuki Onodera MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila 21-17, 17-21, 22-20 Supak Jomkoh/Kittinupong Kedren Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy 21-7, 21-9 Aminath Abdul Razzaq/Fathimath Abdul Razzaq Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh 21-6, 10-21, 21-14 Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar/Paula La Torre Regal Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto 21-12, 21-13 Patrick Scheiel/Franziska Volkmann