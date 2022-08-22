BWF World Championships | 64-year-old shuttler becomes oldest to register a win, creates history with son
Today at 5:58 PM
Israeli Svetlana Zilberman, 64, won her first-round Mixed Doubles match at the BWF Badminton World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, partnering with her son Misha Zilberman, to create history. The duo went on to beat World No. 51 pair from Egypt, Doha Hany and Adham Hatem Elgamal, in straight games.
The Israeli team had to work hard, but Svetlana amazed everyone by playing so well for her age, and Misha, an Olympian himself, supported his mother just enough as they defeated the Egyptian team, 16-21, 21-18, 21-11, to go to the BWF World Championships pre-quarterfinals.
#MondayMotivation— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 22, 2022
📸 @badmintonphoto https://t.co/Ne3CgUTS9o pic.twitter.com/4odEEV3o5m
Svetlana, who made her debut in this event in 2009, became the oldest shuttler to win a match at the BWF World Championships with her victory. It was also her first win at this level. Prior to her, Mathew Fogharty, then 46 years old, held the record for the oldest player to win a match in the men's doubles division of the famous international competition in 2003.
Svetlana, on the other hand, has been active on this circuit for much longer and even took part in 1981 All England Open, which was 41 years ago. It's interesting to note that the inspirational mother-son team of Svetlana and Misha had previously played against the emerging Indian mixed doubles team of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto at the Taipei Open 2022, where the Indian team triumphed resoundingly, 21-15, 21-8.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.