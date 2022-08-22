BWF World Championships | 64-year-old shuttler becomes oldest to register a win, creates history with son

The Israeli team had to work hard, but Svetlana amazed everyone by playing so well for her age, and Misha, an Olympian himself, supported his mother just enough as they defeated the Egyptian team, 16-21, 21-18, 21-11, to go to the BWF World Championships pre-quarterfinals.

Svetlana, who made her debut in this event in 2009, became the oldest shuttler to win a match at the BWF World Championships with her victory. It was also her first win at this level. Prior to her, Mathew Fogharty, then 46 years old, held the record for the oldest player to win a match in the men's doubles division of the famous international competition in 2003.