PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang flies back to South Korea, had suffered back injury during CWG 2022

With continual travel from tournament to tournament, Sindhu and Park have had a busy schedule. Just this year, Sindhu has won championships at the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open, the Singapore Open, and most recently, the CWG crown. Due to a stress fracture, Sindhu will likely be sidelined for the next two months. Her greatest chance of returning is in October, when Park Tae-sang, who has relatives in Korea, will also be back.