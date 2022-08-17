PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang flies back to South Korea, had suffered back injury during CWG 2022

Today at 2:55 PM
The two-time Olympic medalist and recently-crowned Commonwealth Games champion PV Sindhu withdrew from the next World Badminton Championships due to a stress fracture injury. After Sindhu pulled out, her coach Park Tae-Sang would be travelling to Korea to receive medical attention for back ailment.
Coach Park Tae-sang has some spare time and can take care of the injury he sustained during the Games, where Sindhu bested Michelle Li in the finals to win the gold in singles and India won silver in the team competition. PV Sindhu, a five-time medalist at the World Championships, will no longer be competing at the upcoming world-stage competition.
With continual travel from tournament to tournament, Sindhu and Park have had a busy schedule. Just this year, Sindhu has won championships at the Syed Modi International, the Swiss Open, the Singapore Open, and most recently, the CWG crown. Due to a stress fracture, Sindhu will likely be sidelined for the next two months. Her greatest chance of returning is in October, when Park Tae-sang, who has relatives in Korea, will also be back.
Sindhu's game has changed significantly when she switched coaches from Pullela Gopichand to Coach Park. They both have one of the best coach-athlete relationships in Indian sports right now.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.