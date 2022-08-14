PV Sindhu suffers stress fracture, opts out of BWF World Championship

Today at 12:15 PM
Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu has pulled out from the upcoming BWF World Championship 2022, starting August 22 in Tokyo, due to a stress fracture on her left ankle. The Indian had sustained the injury during the CWG quarter-final clash against Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia, but continued to play.
The Indian eventually went on to win her maiden gold medal at the event, adding to a bronze and silver medal prior to this effort.
“While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India, unfortunately, I have to pull out of the World Championships,” PV Sindhu confirmed the development on Saturday. “I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals but with the help of my coach, physio, and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could.”
“The pain was unbearable during and after the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks,” added Sindhu.
Sindhu, meanwhile, is the most successful Indian player at the World Championships, having won five medals at the event, including gold at the 2019 edition. She is expected to recover in time for the Denmark and the Paris Open in October.
