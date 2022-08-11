PV Sindhu handed difficult draw for BWF World Championships 2022

Indian badminton stars, such as PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, will be eager to build on their impressive performance in the BWF World Championships 2022, which begin in Tokyo on August 22. PV Sindhu, the world no.7, will aim for her second world championship after winning the competition in 2019.

Sindhu earned her first singles gold in a multisport event in Birmingham. Even before the semifinals, the two-time Olympic medalist may face Wang Zhi Yi of China, the defending Asian champion, and An Se Young of Korea, who is rated No. 3 in the world badminton rankings.

Sindhu received a bye in the opening round and may face Wang Zhi Yi in the third round. If the seedings hold true, An Se Young might be a quarterfinal opponent. Nehwal, a former world number one, will comeback to the court after skipping the CWG. The bronze medalist from the London Olympics, who is now ranked 28, will play Jong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi in her opening round and might face Japanese world No. 6 Nozomi Okuhara as early as the second round.

Malvika Bansod, the third Indian in the women's singles draw, opens her campaign against Line Christophersen of Denmark, ranked 21st in the world. Among the men, only one of India's Kidambi Srikanth (ranked 13th), Lakshya Sen (10th), and HS Prannoy (18th) can advance to the semi-finals because they are all in the same half of the draw.

Lakshya Sen, who earned the men's singles gold this week in Birmingham, will be the centre of attention. Additionally, he received a first-round bye in the Tokyo world championships. In Spain, Srikanth and Sen respectively took home the silver and bronze medals at the most recent global championships. The two biggest dangers to the Indian men will be World No. 5 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and World No. 2 Kento Momota of Japan.

B Sai Praneeth, who is also on the tour, will face Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, the No. 4 player in the world, in his opening round.

The Indian men's doubles team will be led by Birmingham 2022 gold medalists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Additionally competing are the Indian teams Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila.

In contrast, India's greatest chances in the women's doubles will be Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy, while Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh and Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam will also be vying for attention. Two Indian teams, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto and Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan will compete in the mixed doubles division.

At the global badminton championships, Indian shuttlers have secured 12 podium places, but PV Sindhu's gold medal in women's singles in 2019 remains the sole gold in the collection.