LIVE - CWG 2022 | PV Sindhu takes gold in women's singles

On the final day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India's star shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will look to add three gold medals. Prior to this, Kidambi Srikanth and the team of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand won bronze medals.

SINDHU (IND) 21 LI 13 (CAN) (2-0)

AND THAT IS IT. SINDHU GETS HER FIRST GOLD!!

JUST THE EASIEST OF MATCHES FOR THE INDIAN!!

TIME TO CELEBRATE

SINDHU (IND) 19 LI 13 (CAN) (1-0)

Just two points away from her maiden CWG gold.

SINDHU (IND) 18 LI 13 (CAN) (1-0)

The drift comes into play as she hits long.

SINDHU (IND) 16 LI 12 (CAN) (1-0)

A perfect drop shot by Sindhu and Li lying flat on the court.

SINDHU (IND) 14 LI 11 (CAN) (1-0)

Li closing the gap on Sindhu but the Indian still on top.

SINDHU (IND) 13 LI 9 (CAN) (1-0)

What a taxing rally by these two players here. Li wins it in the end, but excellent play.

SINDHU (IND) 13 LI 8 (CAN) (1-0)

Excellent defensive skills by Sindhu as Li makes an error.

SINDHU (IND) 12 LI 8 (CAN) (1-0)

Two unforced errors by the Indian now.

SINDHU (IND) 12 LI 6 (CAN) (1-0)

The countdown to gold has begun for the Indian.

SINDHU (IND) 11 LI 6 (CAN) (1-0)

And at the mid-game interval, she has a five-point lead.

SINDHU (IND) 10 LI 5 (CAN) (1-0)

Li pulling a few points back, but no threat to the Indian.

SINDHU (IND) 9 LI 3 (CAN) (1-0)

It is starting to look that Li has given up.

SINDHU (IND) 8 LI 3 (CAN) (1-0)

Li is getting under pressure here.

SINDHU (IND) 7 LI 3 (CAN) (1-0)

Her smashes are getting fiercer now. SINDHU LEADS

SINDHU (IND) 4 LI 3 (CAN) (1-0)

Sindhu cannot be complacent, and can't give easy points.

SINDHU (IND) 4 LI 2 (CAN) (1-0)

A powerful smash down the line and Sindhu has another one.

SINDHU (IND) 2 LI 1 (CAN) (1-0)

Another unforced error by Li and SIndhu is in command.

SINDHU (IND) 1 LI 1 (CAN) (1-0)

Li commits a similar error in the next point.

SINDHU (IND) 0 LI 1 (CAN) (1-0)

An unforced error to start with in the second game for Sindhu.

SINDHU (IND) 21 LI 15 (CAN) (1-0)

After a delayed start to the match, SIndhu wants to finish this match early. SHe ends the first game for now.

SINDHU (IND) 19 LI 15 (CAN) (0-0)

A deft touch at the net to get another point, SIndhu on top.

SINDHU (IND) 18 LI 14 (CAN) (0-0)

A cheeky shot by the Indian, as she is close to winning the first game.

SINDHU (IND) 17 LI 14 (CAN) (0-0)

Li on the attack as well, as she wins two back-to-back points.

SINDHU (IND) 17 LI 12 (CAN) (0-0)

A crisp smash by Sindhu wins her another point.

SINDHU (IND) 16 LI 12 (CAN) (0-0)

Sindhu not going all out, because she is nursing an ankle issue.

SINDHU (IND) 16 LI 9 (CAN) (0-0)

The Indian is managing to induce a few unforced errors by her opponent.

SINDHU (IND) 15 LI 9 (CAN) (0-0)

Li almost came up with a sensational winner at the net, but Sindhu still gets the point.

SINDHU (IND) 14 LI 9 (CAN) (0-0)

A forehand cross-court winner for Li, and she should get some confidence.

SINDHU (IND) 14 LI 8 (CAN) (0-0)

The lead is swelling for Sindhu and it is getting one-sided now.

SINDHU (IND) 11 LI 8 (CAN) (0-0)

A three-point lead for the Indian at the mid-game interval.

SINDHU (IND) 9 LI 8 (CAN) (0-0)

A mishit by Sindhu and Li pulls one point back.

SINDHU (IND) 9 LI 7 (CAN) (0-0)

A slight lead for the Indian as she ups the ante.

SINDHU (IND) 6 LI 6 (CAN) (0-0)

NOthing much to separate between the two. Sindhu needs to stay calm.

SINDHU (IND) 4 LI 5 (CAN) (0-0)

Li has a lead now. Quicker rallies will be the way to for the Indian.

SINDHU (IND) 4 LI 4 (CAN) (0-0)

Li is responding shot-by-shot, scores are level now.

SINDHU (IND) 4 LI 3 (CAN) (0-0)

With attacking shots right at the start, SIndhu making her intentions clear.

SINDHU (IND) 3 LI 2 (CAN) (0-0)

FIrst unforced error of the match by the Indian.

SINDHU (IND) 3 LI 1 (CAN) (0-0)

Sindhu starting to take a bit of lead, but still early days here.

SINDHU (IND) 2 LI 1 (CAN) (0-0)

Sindhu gets two back-to-back points and does well even with strapped ankle.

SINDHU (IND) 0 LI 1 (CAN) (0-0)

A long rally to start with, and Li has the first point of the match.

SINDHU (IND) LI (CAN) (0-0)

So it's time now for the big one. And this should be a fairly straightforward match for the Indian.

LATEST UPDATE - In a bid to get her first gold medal at the CWG, PV Sindhu will play her final against Canada's Michelle Li at 1.20pm IST. STAY TUNED, as Lakshya Sen and the team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty are in the finals too.

BADMINTON WRAP

World championships silver medallist India's Kidambi Srikanth clinched bronze medal in the men's singles on the penultimate day of Commonwealth Games Badminton action here on Sunday. The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand clinched a bronze medal in the badminton women's singles after defeating Australia's Chen Hsuan-Yu Wendy and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-19 in straight games.

This is Srikanth's second singles medal at the Games as he won the silver in 2018 Gold Coast, and fourth overall. Additionally, this is the Indian's second medal at the ongoing Games; he had won a silver medal in the mixed team event as well. The 29-year-old defeated Singapore's Jason Teh with a 21-15, 21-18 win to record his second medal of the Games, following Tuesday's mixed team silver - and fourth Commonwealth medal in total - on Sunday evening.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made it two third-place finishes for India with a 2-0 victory over Australia's Chen Hsuan-yu and Gronya Somerville in the women's doubles. The pair of Treesa and Gopichand cruised to a 21-15 win in the first game and had an emphatic start to the second, racing away to a 11-5 lead at the break. Singapore's Yeo Jia Min added women's singles bronze to the mixed team bronze she won on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory over Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

CWG DAY 11 SCHEDULE

BADMINTON

1:20 pm - Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu

2:10 pm - Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen

3:00 pm - Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

HOCKEY

5:00 pm - Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 pm - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan

4:25 pm - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal