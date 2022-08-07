LIVE CWG 2022 | PV Sindhu vs Jia Min Yeo - Women's Singles Semi Final

India have a busy day with badminton today with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in action as far as Singles semi finals are concerned. As far as doubles are concerned, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and while Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will take the floor later

SEN 9 - 15 LEH (1 - 0)

ANOTHER ONE!!

SEN 9 - 14 TEH (1 - 0)

TEN OF ELEVEN POINTS FOR TEH!

SEN 9 - 14 TEH (1 - 0)

OH NO!! He dominates that point from start to finish but hits his cross court smash wide.

SEN 9 - 13 TEH (1 - 0)

Eight of the last nine points have gone in TEH's favour. Sen needs to find some answers quickly.

SEN 9 - 12 TEH (1 - 0)

And he continues his run of points with an inside out drop for a winner.

SEN 9 - 11 TEH (1 - 0)

TEH retakes the lead and heads into the break with a two point lead. I don't think Sen has ever gone into the break at the Games with a deficit.

SEN 9 - 9 TEH (1 - 0)

BUT WE ARE LEVEL AGAIN!

SEN 8 - 9 TEH (1 - 0)

AND HE LEADS!! Sen is too eager to attack the serve which is a low one. He ends up hitting the net.

SEN 8 - 8 TEH (1 - 0)

AND WE ARE LEVEL! The drop and push combo work wonders for the star from Singapore.

SEN 8 - 7 TEH (1 - 0)

Great play by TEH as he uses deception to set up the finish off a drop shot.

SEN 8 - 6 TEH (1 - 0)

Sen misses finish at the net. To be fair Sen picked the wrong shot there as the shuttle came off the net.

SEN 8 - 5 TEH (1 - 0)

But Sen has his three point lead back as TEH comes up with yet another error at the net.

SEN 7 - 5 TEH (1 - 0)

This time TEH finds the down the line smash and the winner at the net to stop the run of points by the Indian.

SEN 7 - 4 TEH (1 - 0)

Yes he can! Again he reads the drift well and lets the shuttle fall long.

SEN 6 - 4 TEH (1 - 0)

SEN WITH ANOTHER POINT! CAN HE RUN AWAY WITH IT NOW?

SEN 5 - 4 TEH (1 - 0)

Sen lets one drop trusting the drift and the shuttle falls long.

SEN 4 - 4 TEH (1 - 0)

This time it is TEH who has the point off a cross court smash.

SEN 4 - 3 TEH (1 - 0)

AND SEN LEADS AGAIN!! HUGE CROSS COURT SMASH WINNER BY THE INDIAN!

SEN 3 - 3 TEH (1 - 0)

Now the TEH hits one on the line. Sen challenges the call. The drift is going to him though! IT IS WIDE!

SEN 2 - 3 TEH (1 - 0)

TEH returns the favour with his own error at the net.

SEN 1 - 3 TEH (1 - 0)

Error by Sen at the net this time. Two point lead for Singapore.

SEN 1 - 2 TEH (1 - 0)

AND AGAIN!! THIS TIME IT IS WIDE!

SEN 1 - 1 TEH (1 - 0)

Sen's long clear for the net is long as the scores level up.

SEN 1 - 0 TEH (1 - 0)

Another error by Sen allows the Indian to take the first point of the game.

SEN 21 - 10 TEH

AND HE WILL CONVERT THE FIRST ONE!!! That was a quick game by the Indian again.

SEN 20 - 10 TEH

GAME POINTS!!

SEN 19 - 10 TEH

TWO POINTS AWAY FROM THE FIRST GAME HERE IS SEN!

SEN 18 - 10 TEH

Again TEH is let down by his play at the net.

SEN 17 - 10 TEH

TEH hits one wide and then challenges the call. IT HAS CAUGHT THE LINE.

SEN 17 - 9 TEH

TEH is warned to not waste time by the referee. He wins this point though as Sen's down the line smash goes wide.

SEN 17 - 8 TEH

Another error at the net by TEH. He is just not finding his range.

SEN 16 - 8 TEH

EIGHT POINT LEAD!! TEH's smash comes across the line from under the net. No idea what happened there.

SEN 15 - 8 TEH

Error by Sen as he tries the down the line drop that goes into the net.

SEN 15 - 7 TEH

TWO MORE POINTS!! EMPHATIC POINTS THESE!

SEN 13 - 7 TEH

Sen starts off with two quick points to take control of the game.

SEN 11 - 7 TEH

AND THE INDIAN WILL GO INTO THE BREAK LEADING BY FOUR POINTS!

SEN 10 - 7 TEH

An unforced error on the hairpin shot restores Sen's lead.

SEN 9 - 7 TEH

Great judgement by TEH as he trusts the drift to take it wide. The shuttle does fall wide.

SEN 9 - 6 TEH

A smash into the net by TEH ends a run of points for him.

SEN 8 - 6 TEH

And another one for the Singaporean.

SEN 8 - 5 TEH

TEH does take the next point though.

SEN 8 - 4 TEH

TEH picks one smash behind the back but Sen is still able to come away with the point

SEN 7 - 4 TEH

Sen has started really well here. He has looked incredible so far in these games.

We have two Indian games at the same time and we will concentrate on the Sen game while bringing you updates from Srikanth's game as soon as it starts as well.

SINDHU 21 - 17 YEO (1 - 0)

AND IT IS THE BODY SMASH THAT WINS THE MATCH!!! SINDHU IS THROUGH TO THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH!

SINDHU 20 - 17 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo has really pushed the pace here. Her drop shot is called in but Sindhu has challenged it. IT CAUGHT THE LINE! THREE MATCH POINTS TO GO!

SINDHU 20 - 16 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo saves one as she pushes the tempo to draw an error from the Indian.

SINDHU 20 - 15 YEO (1 - 0)

MATCH POINTS FOR SINDHU!!

SINDHU 19 - 15 YEO (1 - 0)

WHAT A SHOT!!! Sindhu's inside out drop is inches away from a diving Yeo.

SINDHU 18 - 15 YEO (1 - 0)

YEO'S CROSS COURT DROP FALLS WIDE!!

SINDHU 17 - 15 YEO (1 - 0)

No she can't. She also cannot clear the net this time.

SINDHU 17 - 14 YEO (1 - 0)

Unforced error by Yeo allows Sindhu to open up a three point lead. Can she extend it now?

SINDHU 16 - 14 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo has a point back and reduces the deficit even further by getting Sindhu to move all across the court before a down the line smash gets her the point.

SINDHU 16 - 12 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo does brilliantly to stay in that rally but eventually hits a simple clear wide to concede the point

SINDHU 15 - 12 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo follows suit with a perfect drop of her own.

SINDHU 15 - 11 YEO (1 - 0)

THIS TIME IT PAYS OFF AS SHE FINDS THE PERFECT SHOT TO EXTEND HER LEAD!

SINDHU 14 - 11 YEO (1 - 0)

AND AGAIN!! EXACT SAME ERROR AS SHE TRIES TO BE TOO ACCURATE!

SINDHU 14 - 10 YEO (1 - 0)

Error by Sindhu at the net this time.

SINDHU 14 - 9 YEO (1 - 0)

Again Sindhu misses a winner at the net but this time Yeo is not able to consolidate and the Indian makes her pay.

SINDHU 13 - 9 YEO (1 - 0)

Sindhu is in no mood to allow Yeo back into this one as she takes two quick points off Yeo's errors.

SINDHU 11 - 9 YEO (1 - 0)

MUCH LIKE THE FIRST GAME, SINDHU HEADS INTO THE BREAK WITH A TWO POINT LEAD!

SINDHU 10 - 9 YEO (1 - 0)

WHAT A RALLY AGAIN!! Sindhu missed a simple finish at the net before Yeo grew into the rally. However, Sindhu composed herself to force the error and retake the lead.

SINDHU 9 - 9 YEO (1 - 0)

BUT WE ARE LEVEL AGAIN

SINDHU 9 - 8 YEO (1 - 0)

Easy finish at the net for Sindhu as Yeo puts too much air under the shuttle

SINDHU 8 - 8 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo takes the lead but Sindhu levels the game with a great drop winner.

SINDHU 7 - 7 YEO (1 - 0)

LUCK OF THE NET GOES YEO'S WAY!! BOTH PLAYERS CELEBRATED THAT ONE!! SINDHU ASKS FOR SOME CLARIFICATION!! IT IS THE RIGHT DECISION THOUGH! ALL SINDHU CAN DO IS SMILE AT THAT ONE!

SINDHU 7 - 6 YEO (1 - 0)

OH NO!!! Service error by Sindhu has her serve is too long.

SINDHU 7 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

WHAT A RALLY!!! SINDHU ATTACKING AND YEO DEFENDING!! IT ENDS WITH THE ATTACKER HAVING THE LAST LAUGH!

SINDHU 6 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo has hurt her knuckles while attempting to pick the last one. She is okay to continue though. SINDHU WITH A BIG SMASH WINNER AGAIN!

SINDHU 5 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

Sindhu is happy to test Yeo at the net and comes up big with an inside out drop for the winner. WE ARE BACK LEVEL!

SINDHU 4 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

A pitch perfect cross court drop allows Sindhu a simple finish at the net.

SINDHU 3 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

HERE WE GO!!! GREAT BODY SMASH BY THE INDIAN!! YEO HAS TO SCAMPER TO JUST GET GET RACQUET TO IT!

SINDHU 2 - 5 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo finds the line with a down the line smash. SINDHU CHALLENGES THE CALL!!

IT IS BANG ON THE LINE THIS TIME

SINDHU 2 - 4 YEO (1 - 0)

Error by Sindhu this time as she tries to rush a shot and can only catch the net.

SINDHU 2 - 3 YEO (1 - 0)

A poor return from Sindhu and an easy finish by the Singaporean allows the latter to take the lead.

SINDHU 2 - 2 YEO (1 - 0)

And she levels it up with some great deception at the net.

SINDHU 2 - 1 YEO (1 - 0)

Yeo responds with a cross court smash that Sindhu cannot get over the net.

SINDHU 2 - 0 YEO (1 - 0)

Sindhu starts off with a quick couple of points in the second.

SINDHU 21 - 19 YEO

SHE CONVERTS THE THIRD ONE!!! ERROR BY YEO AT THE NET!

SINDHU 20 - 19 YEO

A wonderful rally by both players ends as again Sindhu's clear hits the net and Yeo has an easy finish.

SINDHU 20 - 18 YEO

YEO SAVES ONE WITH A FEROCIOUS BODY SMASH! STILL TWO GAME POINTS REMAIN FOR THE INDIAN.

SINDHU 20 - 17 YEO

GAME POINTS!!!

SINDHU 19 - 17 YEO

Unlucky for Sindhu there. Here clear clips the net and allows Yeo to finish at the net.

SINDHU 19 - 16 YEO

She is back to within three points now.

SINDHU 19 - 15 YEO

Great play by Yep this time. She makes Sindhu goes fro side to side before finishing with a drop.

SINDHU 19 - 14 YEO

SERVICE ERROR BY YEO. She does make up for it with a winner on the next point though.

SINDHU 18 - 13 YEO

Yeo has not given up quite yet and comes up with a cross court smash winner.

SINDHU 18 - 12 YEO

Sindhu is on fire here. Perfection on the drop winner.

SINDHU 17 - 12 YEO

Yeo gets a point back into her kitty but a perfect drop shot allows Sindhu to keep her five point lead.

SINDHU 16 - 11 YEO

You has Sindhu on the ropes with a great down the line shot but her finish is into the net.

SINDHU 15 - 11 YEO

This time it is Yeo who comes up with the inside out winner. Sindhu does challenge it. IT IS WIDE!

SINDHU 14 - 11 YEO

Back to back winners by Sindhu now. One cross court and one inside out. THREE POINT GAME

SINDHU 12 - 11 YEO

Sindhu dominated the rally this time but some great defence by Yeo ends with a Sindhu error. Yeo has cut the lead to just one point now.

SINDHU 12 - 9 YEO

Another unforced error by Yeo allows the Indian to increase her lead even further.

SINDHU 11 - 9 YEO

AND ANOTHER DROP WINNER INCREASES SINDHU'S CURRENT STREAK TO SIX POINTS AND GIVES HER A TWO POINT LEAD HEADING INTO THE BREAK!

SINDHU 10 - 9 YEO

Sindhu finds a winner now with an inside out drop to take the lead. What a comeback this has been by the Indian.

SINDHU 9 - 9 YEO

ANOTHER ERROR FROM YEO AND WE ARE LEVEL

SINDHU 8 - 9 YEO

Just one point between them now.

SINDHU 7 - 9 YEO

Sindhu has fought back in the last few rallies and has cut the deficit to just two points now.

SINDHU vs YEO

Sindhu has started poorly in her hame against the Singaporean and finds herself trailing in the first game.