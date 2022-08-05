WATCH | Aakarshi Kashyap consoles her Pakistani opponent as latter retires due to injury

Today at 5:24 PM
Who said the relationship between India and Pakistan had to constantly be tense? Aakarshi Kashyap of India consoled Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan when the latter injured himself and had to withdraw from the women's singles round of 32 matches at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
As the six-time Pakistani national champion Shahzad led India 20-18 in the opening set, Kashyap was in a difficult situation. Aakarshi immediately made a comeback and scored four points straight to win the match.
When Shahzad collapsed on the court in agony during the second game, Kashyap was in fine form and led 8-1. She had to leave the game after seeming to have an injury to her left ankle.
Kashyap had a solid start and was up 14-9 but she lost her bearings in the middle and conceded the lead. The Indian then recovered and put up a valiant fight to win the first game 22-20. The Indian played better in the second game because she appeared more in charge and was up 8-1 when Mahoor Shahzad quit.
Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had won their respective matches earlier in the day to move on to the Round of 16. But Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa's mixed doubles career was over when they lost their Round of 32 matches to Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh of England 21-18, 21-16.
