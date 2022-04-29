Badminton Asia Championships 2022 | PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj-Chirag progress to next round

Today at 1:03 PM
Former world champion PV Sindhu defeated Singapore's Jaslyn Hooi in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday. Sindhu defeated Singapore's world No. 100 21-16, 21-16 in 42 minutes at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.
Sindhu, the fourth seed, will now face China's third seed He Bing Jiao. Sindhu defeated her opponent in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, India's top men's doubles pair, advanced to the final eight. In 43 minutes, they defeated Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15.
Saina Nehwal's women's singles run, however, came to an end in the round of 16 with a 21-12, 7-21, 13-21 upset against China's Wang Zhi Yi. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth, a silver medalist at the World Championships, and Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro, a mixed doubles combination, both lost their respective matches.
Now in the next round, Satwiksairaj-Chirag will face Malaysia's world no.9 team of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh.
