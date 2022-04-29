Badminton Asia Championships 2022 | PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj-Chirag progress to next round

Sindhu, the fourth seed, will now face China's third seed He Bing Jiao. Sindhu defeated her opponent in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, India's top men's doubles pair, advanced to the final eight. In 43 minutes, they defeated Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-17, 21-15.