Badminton Asia Championships 2022 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter second round

Next up for the India Open champions, will be Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan, who are ranked No. 23 in the world. In addition to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto of India's mixed doubles team advanced to the second round after defeating Hong Kong's Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15, 21-17 in 30 minutes.