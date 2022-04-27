Badminton Asia Championships 2022 | Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter second round

Today at 11:53 AM
Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty, India's best men's doubles team, advanced to second round of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 on Tuesday in Manila, Philippines. The world No. 7 Indian team defeated Thailand's Apiluk Gaterahong and Natchanon Tulamok 21-13, 21-9 in the men's doubles round of 32.
Next up for the India Open champions, will be Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan, who are ranked No. 23 in the world. In addition to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto of India's mixed doubles team advanced to the second round after defeating Hong Kong's Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15, 21-17 in 30 minutes.
In the following round, the in-form duo will face Malaysians Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing, who won the Syed Modi International earlier this year.
The other Indian teams contesting on the day; however, all lost their doubles matches and were eliminated early. Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan's mixed doubles team fell to fourth-seeded Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia 21-9, 21-13 in 19 minutes.
In the men's doubles matches, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were defeated by Indonesia's Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-16, 24-22, while Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala were defeated by South Korea's Kang Minhyuk and Kim Wonho 21-10, 19-21, 21-16. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth, among others, will open their singles quest on Wednesday. On May 1, the tournament will come to a close.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.